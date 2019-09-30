United Wireless Arena is becoming a return destination for many entertainment acts, and Jeff Dunham is now one of them.

As part of his new international tour "Jeff Dunham: Seriously?," Dunham will be performing at UWA on Friday, April 3. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

Dunham will be joined by his team of Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist as the comedian and ventriloquist sets out on his tour.

With over 30 years of non-stop performing, Dunham has put himself on par with such acts as Metallica and Luke Bryan with 2 million YouTube subscribers, tallying over a billion views, and 10 million Facebook followers, making him one of the top comedic acts in the world.

Dunham recently released his second Netflix Originals special, which was the on-screen debut of character "Larry," the personal adviser to the president. Fans were introduced to Larry during Dunham's last visit to Dodge City.

All tickets will be available for $55 and can be purchased at the UWA box office or at ticketmaster.com.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.