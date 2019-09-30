Leavenworth expands traffic unit

LEAVENWORTH — The Leavenworth Police Department has expanded its traffic unit to three members.

And on the first day of the expanded unit, one of the members made a traffic stop on a woman who allegedly was driving 63 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The traffic stop was made at 5:57 a.m. Sept. 24 in the area of Fourth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The driver was written a ticket, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The Police Department expanded the unit by adding two officers.

“Traffic is a big part of (the department’s) call load,” Nicodemus said.

In addition to writing traffic tickets, members of the traffic unit respond to things such as traffic accidents and abandoned vehicles. Nicodemus said the unit also participates in funeral escorts and child safety seat fittings.

Tools, motorcycle helmets stolen in burglary

SALINA — Salina police said a burglary that saw $1,900 worth of property stolen occurred in the city.

Police said the burglary occurred sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 27, in the 600 block of Maple Avenue.

Someone was doing work at the home, owned by Gwen Irvin, of Texas, when they discovered a window on the east side of the home had a window broken and the screen cut. The east door on the garage was apparently pried open as well.

A Snap-on toolbox and tools valued at $1,400, a Craftsman saw valued at $200 and two Harley-Davidson motorcycle helmets valued at a combined $300 were stolen. Police say the damage to the window and door totaled $350.