Salina police said a burglary that saw $1,900 worth of property stolen occurred in the city.

Police said the burglary occurred sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 27, in the 600 block of Maple Avenue.

Someone was doing work at the home, owned by Gwen Irvin, of Texas, when they discovered a window on the east side of the home had a window broken and the screen cut. The east door on the garage was apparently pried open as well.

A Snap-on toolbox and tools valued at $1,400, a Craftsman saw valued at $200 and two Harley-Davidson motorcycle helmets valued at a combined $300 were stolen. Police say the damage to the window and door totaled $350.