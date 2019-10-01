An arrest was made after an alleged shooting took place near the Cimarron Valley Apartment Complex, 2804 6th Avenue, in Dodge City.

According to Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis, Mark Esparza, 18, was arrested from the alleged incident.

The incident occurred on Sunday at 3:43 a.m. when officers with the Dodge City Police Department received a complaint of loud music at the apartment complex.

"When officers arrived, they located the loud music coming from the complex’s welcome center," Francis said. "Officers attempted to make contact with the individuals inside, but they refused to answer the door."

At 4:09 a.m. Ford County Communications dispatched officers back to 2804 6th Avenue for reports of shots fired.

"When officers arrived, they learned that a 20-year-old male was at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen."

According to Francis, the shooting victim is in stable condition and was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

"Through multiple interviews, officers were able to identify a suspect involved in the shooting," Francis said.

Esparza was arrested on Sunday without incident and the case was filed with the Ford County Attorney’s Office.

According to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, Esparza has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree, which is a severity level 3 person felony punishable between 55 and 247 months imprisonment in the Kansas Department of Corrections and up to a $500,000 fine; criminal discharge of a firearm, also a severity level 3 person felony with the same possible punishments; aggravated battery, which is a severity level 4 person felony punishable between 38 and 172 months imprisonment in KDOC and up to a $300,000 fine and aggravated battery, a severity level 7 person felony punishable between 11 and 34 months imprisonment in KDOC and up to a $100,000 fine.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation," Francis said.

"We believe there were several people present when the shooting occurred, but left prior to officers arriving."

If anyone has any information on the shooting incident, they are asked to contact the Dodge City Police Department or use the TIP411 service.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com