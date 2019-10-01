MONTEZUMA — The Stauth Memorial Museum exhibit "America’s Road: The Journey of Route 66" will be concluding Saturday.

The exhibition through NRG! Exhibits shares the history of and fascination with one of the world’s most famous highways.

"America’s Road: The Journey of Route 66" includes photographs, narrative, music and objects from Route 66.

According to Stauth Museum director Kim Legleiter, Route 66 is emblematic of the American experience. Nearly every aspect of 20th century United States history is reflected in the story of the people and events along the Mother Road.

"Those who take the journey down Route 66 today can still explore the Main Street of America," Legleiter said in a news release. "Nearly a hundred years of highway culture can be found, whether a thriving relic or decaying ruin.

"Thousands of people from around the country and around the world drive all or portions of the route each year."

Stretching 2,448 miles, 13 of which are in Kansas, the old Route 66 highway crosses through eight states. It traces the migration of people from the Midwest to the Pacific coast.

On display for the exhibit is an original and non-restored 1965 Ford Mustang that travels with the exhibit across the country.

According to Legleiter, the car was used on a Route 66 road trip during the summer of 2010 and will be displayed in the gallery with the exhibit.

"America’s Road: The Journey of Route 66" is partially funded at the Stauth Memorial Museum by a grant from the Arthur and Cornelia Scroggins Foundation Fund at the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas.

Stauth Memorial Museum is located at 111 N. Aztec in Montezuma.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The museum is closed on Mondays and all major holidays.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Visit the website at www.stauthmemorialmuseum.org.

