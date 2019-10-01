Cloud County Community College’s Division of Science, Mathematics and Technical programs will host its 2nd Annual STEAM Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, on the Concordia campus.

This year’s theme for STEAM Day is “Marvelous Metals,” featuring the chemistry of metals. The event will feature hands-on scientific investigations as the main focus. Students who attend will be able to hear from various instructors in the STEAM fields - science, technical education, agriculture and mathematics) about their research or interest areas that are being highlighted during their fall semester courses.

STEAM Day is open to all high school students. Participants who attend will also have an opportunity to be entered into drawings for a CCCC STEAM scholarship, up to $2,000 each.

The day will begin with check-in at 9 a.m. All of the breakout sessions will begin at 9:30 a.m., and students will cycle through them throughout the day. STEAM Day will conclude at 1 p.m. with a final presentation in room YL222, and the award drawings.

Registration for the event is free and can be found at cloud.edu/steam. For questions, call Abu Hossion at 785-243-1435, ext. 222, or by email at ahossion@cloud.edu.