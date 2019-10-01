After six months of serving the city of McPherson as Interim Police Chief, Mikel Golden has accepted the position of McPherson Police Chief. Monday morning, Mayor Tom Brown made a motion to drop the interim in Golden’s title and officially acknowledge him as the designated leader of the McPherson Police department. The move was unanimously received and voted in as official.

Surrounded by his wife and daughters, Golden was pinned with his new badge declaring him “Chief.” Former Chief McClarty worked with Golden throughout his years in the department and it was at his encouragement that Golden be appointed Interim Police Chief while the city considered the next appointment for the position.

While having served since June in the role of interim, Golden’s history with the department began in 2006. An eight year Navy veteran, Golden joined the department in 2006 and was named Assistant Chief in 2018. He has served on the Drug Tas Force and the Emergency Response Team during his career.

In addition to changing Golden’s title in an official capacity, Interim Assistant Chief Todd Martens was also able to drop the Interim from his title. Martens was joined by his wife, children and their families as he accepted the new title and was pinned with his new badge.

The City Commissioners said they believe the city has a bright future with Chief Mikel Golden and Assistant Chief Todd Martens at the helm of our 34 persons Police Department.

To contact Jessica Cass you can email her at Jessica_cass@aol.com or follow her on Facebook at Jessica Cass-Freelance Author