The Dodge City Community College Conqs defense played some pretty good ball Saturday against Iowa Western, except for three big plays. Those long plays resulted in touchdowns and put Dodge in a hole they couldn't climb out of.

The Conqs got on the board late in the third quarter but it was too little, too late, and they fell to Iowa Western 37-7.

It took just one play and a 43-yard pass to put Iowa up 7-0 with just 16 ticks off the clock to start the game. Iowa hit a field goal in the second quarter then had possession again when Dodge intercepted a pass and took the ball down to the Iowa 11-yard line.

Just two plays later, quarterback Jase Orndorff was sacked and suffered a concussion.

Backup quarterback Brylon Lawson-Young came in with a 4th and 26 and completed a pass, but the team came up short and turned the ball over on downs.

Orndorff will be evaluated and a decision will be made Wednesday or Thursday about whether he will play in the Coffeyville game this Saturday in Coffeyville, said Conqs coach Ricky Coon.

Iowa then hit a 27-yard pass to make the score 20-0 at the end of the third quarter.

The Conqs got on the board in the third quarter when Daquan Bailey hauled in a 55-yard pass from Lawson-Young. The score was 20-7 and the Conqs had some momentum until Iowa scored on a 55-yard pass play just 78 seconds later for a 27-7 Iowa lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Conqs went into the fourth quarter 20 points down and the teams traded possessions until 7:01 left in the game, when Iowa kicked a 33-yard field goal then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and ran it in for a touchdown, giving Iowa 10 points in just 15 seconds and resulting in a 37-7 loss for the Conqs.

While the defense had issues with the passing game, it held Iowa to 25 rushing attempts for an average of 1.1 yards per rush. Jaylen Haynes pulled in a interception with a 61-yard return.

"It was another solid defensive effort," Coon said.

They were solid except for three big pass plays that led to touchdowns.

For the third week in a row, the offense had trouble with consistency. The offense couldn't get momentum and had a fumble that Iowa recovered and returned for a touchdown.

"At the end of the day, the players have to make the plays. There was an inconsistency on offense and a lack of execution," Coon said.

Coon was pleased with Lawson-Young, who led the only Conqs scoring drive and had a couple of yards rushing.

Up next for the Conqs is a trip to Coffeyville, whose team is in a similar boat as Dodge and has just recorded its first win of the season with a victory over Arkansas Baptist.

"They (Coffeyville) are struggling. They are searching like we are," Coon said. "But they are coming off a win and it could give them confidence."

Against Coffeyville, the Conqs have to get more points on the board and eliminate the big plays on defense.

"We have to take better care of the ball. If we can do that, we'll have a chance," Coon said. "We'll see if we can make it happen."

