It's Halloween season, and with it comes the scares.

Starting on Oct. 11 and running through Nov. 2, the Haunted Homestead will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Homestead Theater, 201 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

Cost will be $10 per person.

According to the Depot Theater Company, the haunt will be for ages 6 and older.

Children 12 years old and under will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Proceeds from the haunt will benefit the Depot Theater Company.

For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/depottheaterco/.

