BROOKVILLE — The Sedgwick Cardinals resumed their suspended game against Ell-Saline on Monday night in the much the same manner they displayed Saturday when they rode the right arm of sophomore Lance Hoffsommer to a 15-0 before lightning forced the game to be halted.

By the time it was over, Class 1A No. 3-ranked Sedgwick headed home with a 31-13 victory and a perfect 4-0 record. Ell-Saline, which entered the game ranked fifth, dropped to 3-1.

When the game finally concluded, Sedgwick had amassed 298 yards through the air and Hoffsommer was good on 14 of 21 passes. The remaining two passes and catches were from slot back Mason Lacey to Qayden Shepherd, both going for touchdowns.

″(Hoffsommer) is a good passer,” Ell-Saline coach Terry King said. “He may be the best passer we see all year and they’ve got five or six kids who can run and catch it.”

When play resumed with 11:39 to go in the second quarter, Sedgwick quickly move in for another touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

Down three scores, Ell-Saline was forced to the air itself.

A 24-yard T.J. Morrical pass to Ty Chalmers got the Cards into the red zone and with 6.7 seconds left in the half, Morrical found Keenan Drees in the end zone for a touchdown.

That inspired the Cardinals, and in the third quarter they forced Sedgwick three-and-out before Conner Tillman added a 21-yard field goal with 11:19 left in the fourth.

A botched onside kick gave Ell-Saline a short field at the Sedgwick 41, and seven plays later, Morrical wedged over from the 2, slicing the lead to 11 with 10:07 to play.

From there, Sedgwick unveiled a new wrinkle in its spread, no-huddle attack, moving tailback Kale Schroeder into a slot receiver position with a wide receiver in front of him.

Hoffsommer went to him on three consecutive plays, moving the ball to the Cardinal 40. After a timeout Sedgwick pulled of the double pass again and scored for the second time on that play.

“We were willing to give up some of those knick-knack passes by keeping the receiver in front then running to the ball to make the tackle, but it’s hard sometimes to tackle those real good athletes,” King said.

He expressed confidence in his team’s ability to rebound from the loss.

“I think we can bounce back,” he said. “It all depends on how we handle it this week. I’m not down on these kids. What I’d like to see is us do some things better to respond next week.

“Depth hurts us in a game against a team like Sedgwick. We only had one kid that came off the field — everyone else was out there the entire game.”

Hoffsommer had the big statistical night, but Schroeder turned out to be the Sedgwick workhorse with 88 yards on 21 carries and 62 more on five receptions.

Morrical had 122 yards total offense for Ell-Saline — 40 rushing and 82 through the air.

Sedgwick hosts Marion Friday.

Sedgwick;15;6;0;10;—31

Ell-Saline;0;7;0;6;—13

Scoring

1q. S Shepherd 27-yd. pass from Lacey (Tillman kick) 7:56

1q. S Burns 81-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Nold pass from Miller) 2:55

2q. S Stucky 20-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (kick failed) 8:55

2q. ES Drees 28-yd. pass from Morrical (Roche kick) :06

4q. S Tillman 21-yd. field goal 11:15

4q. ES Morrical 2-yd. run (PAT failed) 10:07

4q. S Shepherd 39-yd. pass from Lacey (Tillman kick) 3:55

Team stats

;Sed.;ES

First downs;16;11

Rushing-yards;29-116;31-101

Passing yards;294;82

Comp-att-int;16-25-0;6-15-1

Punts-avg.;3-29.0;4-44.8

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;4-20;9-75

Time of poss.;27:17;20:38

Individual stats

RUSHING — Sedgwick: Schroeder 22-116, Hoffsommer 8-28, Hutton 3-17. Ell-Saline: Morrical 12-40, Parks 7-28, Bradley 5-24, Kramer 7-9.

PASSING — Sedgwick: Hoffsommer 16-25-0, 251yards; Lacey 2-2-0, 63 yards; Miller 1-1-0, 3 yards. Ell-Saline: Morrical 6-14-1, 82 yards; Kramer 0-1-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING — Sedgwick: Shepherd 5-101, Becker 1-18, Lacey 2-27, Burns 3-101, Stucky 1-20, Schroeder 4-45, Nold 1-3. Ell-Saline: Bradley 2-24. Chalmers 1-24, Kramer 1-18, Drees 1-17, Parks 1-(-1).

Missed field goals — none.