Close to 120 students participated in the inaugural Dodge City Community College Senior Day recently.

According to DCCC, high school seniors from schools across Kansas and Oklahoma were given a tour of DCCC and its facilities and discussed programs available to them.

"This event was about potential students having the experience of Dodge City Community College," DCCC director of marketing and communications Andrea Loll said in a news release. "We made sure the seniors got all the program details and their questions answered, but the main priority was making sure those students felt welcome and hopefully picture themselves here next year actually taking classes."

The senior students participated in games; short, fast-moving competitions; quiz bowls; activities related to a department’s subject matter; and activity modules throughout a campus tour.

Each student who attended received an annual $500 scholarship.

"These students show a lot of initiative by coming to this great event," said DCCC president Harold Nolte in a news release. "That’s the type of student we’re looking for, so we definitely want to reward them and hopefully incentivize them to register next fall."

According to Dodge City High School counselor Tara Salmans, students were surprised with the scholarship offers and with how unique the event was.

"The college really rolled out the red carpet for us," Salmans said in a news release. "It was a great day. I think they are absolutely moving in the right direction for our students."

The event, a coordinated campus-wide effort, was made possible through faculty, staff, support personnel, maintenance and grounds workers.

"We are so grateful for all the work everyone put into Senior Day," Loll said. "The reviews from the comment cards were overwhelmingly positive.

"It was exciting to have so many potential students on campus, and the people of Dodge City Community College showed them a very good face that day."

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.