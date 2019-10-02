HUTCHINSON — Winners from the 87th Kansas Junior Livestock Show from Ford County were announced this week. The statewide event was held Sept. 27-29 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

According to KJLS in a news release, exhibitors earned auction premiums, while others were presented scholarships for excelling academically, in community service and in 4-H/FFA.

The winners from Dodge City were:

• Briggs Kerr, third in class 12, Commercial Gilt.

• Brooklynn Kerr, first in class 4, Commercial Gilt; first in Intermediate Swine Showmanship; third in class 15, Dark Cross Market Barrow; and third in class 8, Spot Gilt.

• Adeline Robinson, eighth in class 9, Commercial Doe Kid, and ninth in class 7, Commercial Doe Kid.

• Halle Robinson, third in class 6, Commercial Doe Kid; fifth in class 9, Commercial Doe Kid; eighth in class 6, Meat Goat; and eighth in class 8, Meat Goat.

• Easton Shenk, third in class 24, Charolais Breeding Heifer and Champion AOB Breeding Heifer.

• Jayden Torres, 11th in class 15, Dark Cross Market Barrow, and second in class 1, Spot Market Barrow.

The winner from Bucklin was Lincoln Martin, first in class 3, Duroc Market Barrow, and third in class 11, Commercial Gilt.

The winners from Spearville were:

• Quinlan Simon, first in class 1, Spot Market Barrow; sixth in class 2, Berkshire Gilt; and 10th in class 2, Berkshire Market Barrow.

• Braeden Simon, fifth in class 2, Berkshire Gilt.

