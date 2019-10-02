Stutzman Refuse Disposal Inc. will be hauling Hutchinson’s refuse for a long(er) haul.

The Hutchinson City Council signaled Tuesday its desire to say yes to a contract extension that the South Hutchinson-based company proposed that included rate decreases for 2020. Final council approval of the contract language is expected later.

For the Hutchinson household currently paying $11.52 a month for curbside trash cart service weekly and recyclable pickup every other week, the planned rate for 2020 would be $9.50 per month.

In other customer categories, the proposed cut in charges would be:

Residental carryout: $17.79 a month currently; $15.75 a month in 2020Residental carryout for a disabled resident: $11.52 a month now; $9.50 a month in 2020Commercial curbside: $12.27 a month now; $10.25 a month in 2020Commercial carryout: $18.53 a month now; $16.50 a month in 2020.

The current contract expires at the end of 2022. Under the proposed seven-year extension, the rates would be subject to annual increases, but because of the proposed decrease in 2020 as a starting point, a spreadsheet provided to the council showed the monthly residential curbside rate in 2027 would be $11.49, which is still lower than the 2019 charge of $11.52 a month.

Hutchinson City Manager John Deardoff called it a “pretty significant decrease” in refuse rates. By Stutzman Refuse Disposal’s estimates, the overall savings for the residential curbside customer base next year would be about $32,225 a month.