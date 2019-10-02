Two child sex crime cases reached sentencing in Ford County on Monday.

In the case of George Ketron, according to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, Ketron received three life sentences without the possibility for parole for at least 40 years.

"Ketron was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 years in July of 2019," Salzman said. "Ketron will serve these life sentences concurrently."

In the case of Julio Mendoza-Mendoza, according to Salzman, Mendoza-Mendoza was sentenced pursuant to a plea agreement to nearly 20 years for a conviction of rape of a child under the age of 14 years and aggravated criminal sodomy of a child under the age of 14 years.

"Ketron also received an additional sentence of 84 months imprisonment for his two convictions of indecent liberties with a child between the ages of 14 and 15 years and one conviction of aggravated indecent liberties with a child," Salzman said. "The 52-month sentence is to be served consecutively to the three life sentences."

Ketron was represented by Lori Jensen of Garden City and had motions for a new trial, for judgment of acquittal, and for release pending appeal all denied.

"Both Ketron and Mendoza-Mendoza must also register as sex offenders for the remainder of their lives pursuant to the Kansas Offender Registration Act," Salzman said.

Prosecuting both the Ketron and Mendoza-Mendoza cases was Deputy Ford County Attorney Kathleen Neff.

Peter J. Antosh of Dodge City represented Mendoza-Mendoza.

