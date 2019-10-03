Coming into its sixth year, the Convention and Visitors Bureau marketing grant is now accepting applications for funding.

According to the CVB, this grant is intended for marketing purposes, and is available to attractions, venues or events promoting activities in Ford County that will attract overnight guests.

Funding will be awarded before completion of the project.

Proof of project completion and a results report will be required once completed.

The grant can cover 80% of the marketing cost, up to $2,000 per project, with up to $10,000 available to be awarded this October.

Those interested can fill out an application online at www.visitdodgecity.org.

The grant deadline is Oct. 31.

In total the CVB has awarded over $101,000 with some of the past recipients including the Ford County Fair, Dodge City Community College, Winter Expo, Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce, Boot Hill Casino and Resort, Central Station Concert Series, Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame, Dodge City Roundup, HorseThief the Festival, the Ford County Historical Society and many other organizers planning events in Dodge City.

Using industry-standard calculations, the economic impact to the community for the events over the past five-plus years is over $66 million, according to the CVB.

All applicants will be required to use the "Get the Heck into Dodge" logo, or otherwise recognize the source of the funding in the marketing project.

The grant application can be found at www.visitdodgecity.org under the "Media & More" tab or can be picked up in person at the Visitors Center at 400 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

For more information, contact CVB assistant director Colleen Hastings at 620-225-8191.

