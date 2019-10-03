Howard I. “Toby” Colby, 80, Phillipsburg, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Parkview Care Center, Osborne.

He was born July 12, 1939, in Phillipsburg to Benjamin and Geneva (Arment) Colby.

He married Rita J. Nonamaker on March 12, 1971, in Kensington.

He retired from Kyle Railroad in Phillipsburg.

Survivors include his wife; two brothers, Darrell, Phillipsburg, and Don, Dixon, Mo.; and a sister, Marlene Gonzales, McCook, Neb.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Community Church of God, Phillipsburg; burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg.

Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, all at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Howard I. “Toby” Colby Memorial Fund.

