BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky – The Western Kentucky University Forensics Team kicked off its competitive season by hosting the WKU/Alumni Fall Forensic Tournament on WKU’s campus the weekend of Sept. 20-22.

Combining four tournaments into a single weekend, the event offered competition in debate and individual events over three days, hosting 14 schools from Louisiana to Michigan and Pennsylvania, including the University of Alabama, Bradley University, Illinois State University, Pennsylvania State University and Truman State University. WKU students competed in the tournament, but as host the team was not eligible for team sweepstakes awards.

Along with hosting, WKU team members also competed. On Friday, the team competed in the Alexis Elliott Memorial Round Robin Debate Tournament, where each school entered their top competitors. WKU seniors Alex Rivera (from Newton) and Anthony Survance went undefeated in the tournament, closing out the round robin for the first time since the tournament began in 2014. The students traded duties hosting and competing in the subsequent Saturday and Sunday events.

Rivera, a senior from Newton, Kansas, finished as co-champion in Lincoln-Douglas debate and second debate speaker at the Saturday tournament; tournament champion in quadrathon, second in extemporaneous speaking and third in impromptu speaking at the Sunday tournament.