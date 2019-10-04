GOLF

CENTRAL TAKES FOURTH: At Clay Center, Salina Central got a pair of medalists in the Clay Center Invitational on Thursday.

Bridgit Conway shot a 42, good for fourth place, and Harlee Long recorded a 47 to finish 10th.

As a team, the Mustangs finished fourth with a score of 205. Wamego won the team title at 177. Kelly Lonker of Wamego was the individual medalist with a 41.

SOUTH PLACES SEVENTH: At Hutchinson, Nina Frees finished ninth as she led Salina South to a seventh-place finish at the Hutchinson Invitational on Thursday.

Frees shot an 82 (41-41), while Zoe Norton finished 22nd with an 89 (47-42).

As a team, the Cougars finished with a team score of 370. Garden City won the tournament with a 346 and Andale's Morgan Brasser was the individual medalist with a 69 (35-34).

VOLLEYBALL

SOUTH GOES 2-1 AT HAYS: At Hays, Salina South senior Kiara Montey had 19 kills that helped the Cougars to two wins in the Hays Quad on Thursday.

The Cougars defeated Hays, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23 and Norton 25-15, 25-21, but fell to Abilene, 25-17, 25-23.

Victoria Maxton and Reese Attman also had double-figures in kills. Maxton added 17 and Attman tallied 12.

Peyton Froome recorded 34 assists while Mariah Janda had 39 digs.