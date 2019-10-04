Ford County sheriff's deputies recovered a car from a lake Friday morning that was found to be stolen.

Deputies responded to Ford County Lake about 7:30 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in the lake, according to a news release from Sheriff Bill Carr.

Carr said deputies arriving on scene found a white four-door car submerged with no one inside.

The car's tag was checked and it had been reported stolen out of Dodge City to the Dodge City Police Department.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Dodge City Police Department, 620-225-8126, or the Ford County Sheriff's Office, 620-227-4501.