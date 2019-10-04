FHSU sees enrollment increases for 19th year

HAYS — While on-campus enrollment at Fort Hays State University continues a downward trend, university officials noted successes among the mosaic of figures released Wednesday that contributed to FHSU once again scoring record overall enrollment for the fall semester.

The Kansas Board of Regents released official enrollment numbers for state institutions Wednesday, noting a slight decrease overall statewide.

Bucking the state and national trends, FHSU saw an increase of 2.4% over last year on its overall enrollment.

With a headcount of 15,908 students, FHSU has the fourth-largest enrollment among the eight state universities thanks to its Virtual College and international partnerships.

On-campus enrollment is 4,486, down from 4,511 last year. It’s a 6.5% decrease from five years ago.



However, enrollment in the Virtual College and among FHSU’s international partner universities continues to climb. Those enrollments for 2019 total 11,422, up more than 2% from last year, and a 26% increase from five years ago.