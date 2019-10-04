There are times when Sacred Heart can be the best team possible.

But there also are the times when the Knights are not on the same page.

On Thursday night, the Knights had their ups and downs in a triangular with split with Salina Central and Lyons at Central High School.

Sacred Heart had Lyons, the 10th-ranked team in Class 3A, on the ropes early, but fell 25-22, 25-15 to the Lions. The Knights then bounced back to knock off hos Central, 25-22, 25-21.

“That was an exciting win for us," Sacred Heart coach Sondra Palen said. "They have it in them. It comes and goes, and when they put it all together, we really click.

"They really did a good job tonight picking up the balls and putting it down to the floor."

After Lyons beat Central in the first match of the night, 25-23, 25-16, Sacred Heart got off to a fast start against the Lions by scoring the first five points.

The Knights led by as many as five in the set, but Lyons scored seven consecutive points to shift momentum its way and keeping it for the sweep.

"We made a couple of mistakes and got down on ourselves," Sacred Heart senior Amber Palen said.

Sometimes that gets the best of us.”

The Knights knew they needed to regroup if they wanted to leave Central will a 1-1 night.

And they answered the call after an eary 2-2 tie by scoring five consecutive points and gaining early momentum.

"We were kind of upset about the loss to Lyons, because we felt like we could’ve gotten that one too," Coach Palen said.

But Central did not back down on on its senior night. Trailing by as many as six in the first set, the Mustangs came back to tie it in the latter stages before the Knights were able to close the door.

"Just a lot of talking," Sacred Heart senior Hannah Goetz said of holding off the Mustangs in the first set. "Communication is key and we work as one when we do communicate, and I’m so proud of us for doing it.”

The Knights controlled the second set despite a late charge by the Mustangs.

Sacred Heart junior Kelsie Gack finished the triangular with 17 kills and 14 digs. Sophomore Ellie Woodall had 32 assists and 13 digs. The younger Palen had an ace, four kills and 10 digs.

Junior Katherine Bergkamp recorded a team-high 19 digs, with Goetz adding 15 and an ace.

Central also gave Lyons a challenge in the first set, rallying from as many as six points down and tying the game on three different occasions, but couldn't take control.

The Mustangs had an early lead in the second set, but an 8-0 run gave Lyons a lead it didn't relinquish.

Even though it was an 0-2 record on Central's senior night, Mustang coach Brooke Christie was proud of her team.

"It’s hard to compete when we give a set away," she said. "Other than the errors, I’m still proud of how we fought.”

With the split, Sacred Heart is now 11-13 and travels to Ellis on Saturday.

"(We) have to put five matches together and play well," Palen said. "That’s our biggest struggle right now. We just need to keep pushing, keep learning and keep working harder.”

Central dropped to 5-16 and will head to Great Bend on Saturday.

"(It’ll) be a great day to play a bunch of matches and learn a bunch," Christie said. "It’s nice on tournament days to be able to learn a lot.”