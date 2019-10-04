The Newton High School boys’ soccer team is still looking for the elusive win after a 2-1 loss to Maize Thursday in Ark Valle-Chisholm Trail League Division I play at Fischer Field.

Max Shea scored the game winner for the Eagles in the 69th minute on a long cross from Rory Morales to finish with a goal and an assist.

“Whenever we play Maize, it’s going to be a hard-fought, physical game,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “(Andy Nam) has a lot of talent and had a quality shot. In the second half, we were able to get back in the game, but we didn’t cover on the back side and were able to put one in. The guys gave a great effort. We have to tighten it up defensive-wise. Our one-v-one defense is not where it needs to be at this level.”

Newton was outshot 5-0 in the first half, but neither team was credited with a shot on goal. Maize held about 65-35 advantage in possession percentage in the first half.

Newton posted its first shot in the 48th minute, a direct kick that went off the post.

Maize scored first on a breakaway by Andy Nam in the 50th minute on a through pass from Shea. Newton came back with a breakaway in the 60st minute on a shot by Michael Vasquez on a pass from Armando Alvarez.

Newton had several chances to equalize in the closing minutes, but struggled putting passes together.

Kesav Bhatka had three saves in goal for Maize. Selvin Abrego had five saves in goal for Newton.

Maize is 3-5-1, 1-1 in league play. Newton falls to 3-6-1, 0-2 in league play. Newton hosts Campus at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“We have two more league games coming up,” Jantzi said. “We’re two in the hole. We have to work on getting a good seed for the playoff.”

The junior varsity lost to Maize 2-1. Misael Campos Cisneros scored with an assist from his twin brother Fernando Campos Cisneros. Wednesday, Newton fell to the Elyria Christian-Hutchinson Central Christian squad 1-0.

Newton hosts Campus at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Maize;0;2;—2

Newton;0;1;—1

1. M Andy Nam (Max Shea) 49:17

2. N Michael Velasquez (Armando Alvarez) 60:19

3. M Shea (Rory Morales) 68:36

Total shots — Mai. 5-8—13, New. 0-5—5. Shots on goal — Mai. 0-7—7, New. 0-4—4. Saves — Mai.: Kesav Bhatka (W) 0-3—3. New.: Selvin Abrego (L) 0-5—5. Corner kicks — Mai. 5, New. 0. Fouls — Mai. 9, New. 9. Offside — Mai. 3, New. 0. Cautions — Mai.: Zach Pappan 74:19, Angel DeLeon 76:31.