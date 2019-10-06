I visited Montgomery, Ala., this week along with city and county officials, Greater Topeka Partnership members and community business leaders to cover Topeka's annual intercity visit.

I learned from Vince Frye, senior vice president of the Partnership, that Topekans have been going on these intercity visits for about 14 years. According to attendees, they serve as opportunities to learn from other communities. In my opinion, learning and being open to change are two of the most crucial elements to growth and improvement — even if such growth is not instantly recognizable.

One of my biggest takeaways from the trip was the importance of public/private partnerships. I, of course, have heard before how important cross-sector collaboration can be. But repeatedly hearing how so much of Montgomery's growth and development stemmed from public/private partnerships solidified in my mind the gravity of having investment from of variety of sources.

Construction of Montgomery's minor league baseball stadium, for instance, took public and private investment. So too did securing a national whitewater rafting center that is expected to have a multi-million-dollar economic impact on the city upon the center's completion.

After the city and Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce initiated downtown development in Montgomery, it is now driven by private investment from individuals who know they may not see immediate return on such investment. They will in the long run, but as one investor noted, it takes risk on the front end for his business, and ultimately the community, to reap the rewards.

Even Montgomery's community policing efforts have been made possible through public/private partnerships, as the police department partners with businesses to increase the city's surveillance capabilities and reduce crime.

My point is that a city can't be expected to grow if its private citizens and businesses do not invest in its well-being and development. On the other hand, city officials and public entities should also take it upon themselves to initiate partnerships when appropriate.

Yes, city and county officials should do their best to improve the lives of their citizens with the public resources they have, but no one person or organization is likely to make lasting change alone. It takes community investment, in all the forms it may come.