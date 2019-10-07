Dodge City Community Concert Association will kick off its season at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Dodge City Civic Center with a cappella group Ball in the House.

According to the group's bio, Ball in the House has been an R&B/Soul/Pop a cappella group for the past 18 years. The group is from Boston and has appeared on "The Today Show," "America's Got Talent," "The Daily Buzz," and the Philadelphia 4th of July Parade.

The group used its talents for the Kraft Cool Whip commercial as well.

The five-man singing group performs close to 230 times a year across the country.

Ball in the House will be the first of four concerts for the concert association this season, according to community concert president Julie Ellis.

With the current construction at the Civic Center, there are some slight changes to parking this year.

"There will be a shuttle bus to the concert from the Dodge City Middle School for additional parking," Ellis said. "We also prefer close-up parking be used for those with mobility issues."

Season memberships for the community concert series are $50 for single tickets, $120 for family tickets and $20 for student tickets.

Tickets for a single concert will be available at the door and cost $25 for a single ticket, $60 for family and $10 for students.

For information, visit concertassociation.net/dodgecityks/index.cfm or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Dodge-City-Community-Concert-Association-177464569482233/.

