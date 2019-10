The Dodge City High School golf team finished 16th at the Hutchinson invitational on Thursday.

They were led by Tiley Fry who shot a 96.

Other scores were Ella Friess 104, Reanna Konrade 105, Ashlyn Armstrong 107, Valeria Aguirre 113 and Camila Gonzalez 117.

The golf team will finish their conference schedule on Oct. 8 at Great Bend.