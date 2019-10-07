The Ford County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host Homecoming for Mental Health from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the south parking lot of Memorial Stadium.

The tailgate party is sponsored by Central Station Bar and Grill, Dodge City Area Young Professionals, Cargill and Dillons.

There will be food and games with a freewill donation going to the Ford County Suicide Prevention Coalition and $1 for every admission to homecoming going to the coalition as well.

Homecoming will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., with the Dodge City Community College Conquistadors taking on Iowa Central Community College.

