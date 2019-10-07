A three-car accident sent a woman to the hospital Friday.

Salina Police said around noon Friday, at the intersection of S. Ohio Street and E. Claflin Avenue, a 2008 Ford Taurus driving southbound stopped too late and hydroplaned causing it to hit a 2001 Toyota Camry stopped at the traffic light. The Camry then hit a third vehicle, a 2018 Toyota RAV4.

The Taurus was driven by Trista Shuler, 23, of Salina, and she was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with arm and leg pain. Shuler was also cited for driving too fast for conditions. The Camry and RAV4 drivers, Kristoff Lindgren, 28, and Mary Webster, 59, respectively, and both of Salina, had no injuries.

The Taurus and Camry were towed while the RAV4 was driven from the scene of the accident.