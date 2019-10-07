1. Youth Art & Painting Class: 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Newton Recreation Commission, 415 N. Poplar St, Newton. Just in time for Halloween, join instructor Celina Gillespie and paint a black cat and full moon. No painting experience necessary, all supplies and step-by-step instructions are provided. Parents can also join in. Cost is $28, register by noon on Monday.

2. "Christine" and "Maximum Overdrive": 7 p.m. Monday, Regal Warren Old Town, 353 N. Mead, Wichita. Horrorfest continues with "Christine" and "Maximum Overdrive." Cost is $10 at www.regmovies.com. Eleven films will be shown on nine days this month as a fundraising event for LAPP Animal Shelter.

3. "The Exorcist": 7 p.m. Monday, Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita. Cost: $6. Nominated for ten Academy Awards, including "Best Picture," The Exorcist was controversial and extremely popular from the moment it opened.