Three individuals were arrested after a vehicle pursuit that crossed two counties in Kansas.

According to Kiowa County Sheriff Chris Tedder and Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr, Dmatreze T. Johnson, 31; Robert L. House, 26; and Keyanna L. Haire, 27, all from Illinois, were arrested when a vehicle pursuit was initiated by the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office in Greensburg, after the vehicle failed to stop for a deputy after his emergency equipment was activated.

The incident took place about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

"The driver of the vehicle led law enforcement officers from the Kiowa and Ford County Sheriff’s Offices, Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks across Kiowa and Ford Counties on Highway 400 before turning around in the City of Ford and returning east back into Kiowa County before the suspect vehicle ran out of fuel east of Mullinville at approximately 5:30 p.m.," Carr said in a news release.

No injuries or property damage occurred during the vehicle pursuit.

"This is still an active investigation and once completed the case(s) will be turned over to prosecutors for review and charging decisions," Carr said.

