CIMARRON — The Sterling Black Bears started off the scoring this past Friday over the Cimarron Bluejays when Alan Anderson crossed the goal line with a 60-yard run.

According to the box score report, their scoring continued with a touchdown by Caden Bressler in the second quarter, however that was all Sterling was able to gather.

The Bluejays were led with three touchdowns by Tate Seabolt and two touchdowns by Payton Marshall, leading them to a 36-14 victory.