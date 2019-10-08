The Dodge City High School debate team sent two squads to competition this past weekend.

According to DCHS debate coach Steve Ray, the younger members of the debate team had their chance to step into the spotlight and took advantage of the opportunity.

At the Redskin Novice Invitational in Liberal, the DCHS debaters claimed the three top spots, while two teams in the top four of their divisions earned third place overall in the Black Bear Tournament at Sterling.

The team of Gage Banks and Trinady Luangchai went undefeated and earned perfect speaker points to take top honors at the Liberal meet.

Charlee Bitler and Yareli Lopez also went unbeaten and claimed runner-up, with the team of Ahmani Cansino and Paris Rivas taking third.

"I couldn’t be more proud of my team," Ray said. "This was one of the toughest fields I’ve seen at this tournament. Our kids were clutch until the very end but they just came up a bit short."

The DCHS debaters in Sterling went 12-3, tying them with Lyons for second place. However, after the fourth set of tie-breakers was applied, the tie was broken.

"It was the first time in five years the Demon Debaters had not won or finished as runners-up at the Black Bear Invitational," Ray said.

The DCHS varsity debaters will return this weekend when they compete in the the Lyons’ Roar Debate Tournament in Lyons.

