Western State Bank Expo Center will be the location of the Dodge City Kennel Club UKC Dog Agility Trials this weekend.

The trials will be held on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8:30 a.m. both days.

The trials are free to attend, and concessions will be available.

According to the Dodge City Kennel Club, dog agility is a sport in which dogs run an obstacle course consisting of jumps, weave poles, tunnels and other obstacles.

"The dogs are judged on both their ability to navigate the obstacles correctly and the speed at which they complete the course," the kennel club said in a news release. "UKC agility competition is open to all sizes and breeds of dogs, including mixed breeds."

If anyone is interested in the sport to train, the Dodge City Kennel Club provides help with agility training and a location and equipment while holding two agility trials every year.

