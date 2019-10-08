A 50-year-old Nebraska man was taken to an area hospital after the semi-trailer he was driving crashed Monday morning in Brown County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:46 a.m. Monday at Thrasher Road and 260th Road. The location was about 12 miles northeast of Hiawatha.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Peterbilt semi was southbound on Thrasher Road when it left the roadway, entered the west ditch and overturned.

The driver, Corey A. Young, of Du Bois, Neb., was reported possibly injured. He was taken to Hiawatha Community Hospital for treatment.

The patrol said Young, who was alone in the semi, was wearing a seat belt.