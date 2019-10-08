Topeka author and historian Deb Goodrich will be speaking from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Dodge City Public Library.

According to DCPL community relations specialist Phil Handsaker, Goodrich will give a talk called "Paranormal is not Abnormal," about her tales and experiences ghost-hunting and being resident historian for the Topeka Cemetery. The talk also will feature supernatural events from across Kansas.

Goodrich is also the chairwoman of the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail in 2021, former news director at WPAQ radio, has appeared in several documentaries featuring historic Kansas and is the recipient of the Wrangler Award. She also appears weekly on the television show "Around Kansas."

"She is currently writing a biography and screenplay on Charles Curtis, America’s only Native American vice president," Handsaker said.

DCPL will also be hosting Paranormal Trivia in the lead up to the Goodrich discussion. Those attending will be tested on their knowledge of haunted areas across Kansas for a chance to win prizes.

Following the trivia, local community members will also share their tales of the supernatural throughout the area.

"Paranormal is not Abnormal" is free and open to the public to attend.

