Hutchinson City Council challengers found City Hall guilty of too much regulation, during a two-hour-long candidate forum Tuesday night.

“The codes are too strict,” said Steven Garza, Southeast District candidate.

“We’ve zoned ourselves out of mom-and-pop stores,” said Lovella Kelley, running in the Northeast District.

“They are bloated way out of proportion,” said Northeast District hopeful Joshua Naiman.

Sara Bagwell, seeking the at-large seat, noted that a driveway could be extended with a hard surface, but not with gravel.

Northeast District Councilmember Jade Piros de Carvalho called codes “a necessary evil,” and Southeast District Councilmember Steve Dechant said basically, codes are for life safety.

Codes are very important from a safety perspective, said Mayor David Inskeep, but they need to be reviewed, he said.

The incumbents mentioned the Building Trades Board where issues with codes are addressed.

“Ding, ding,” said Bagwell. “I just found out about it today,” she said.

Three races

The Hutchinson City Council has three of its five seats on the Nov. 5 ballot. There’s a competitive race for each seat.

Bagwell and Inskeep are running for the at-large seat. Kelley, Naiman, and Piros de Carvalho are seeking the Northeast District position. Garza and Dechant are contending for the Southeast District seat.

All seven candidates participated in a forum at Hutchinson Community College’s Shears Technology Center. Sponsors were the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals of Reno County. Ad Astra Per Aspera Broadcasting’s Cliff Shank, Eagle Radio’s Fred Gough, and The News’ Cheyenne Derksen Schroeder posed questions.

One thing

If they could accomplish one thing during their term to overcome the city’s stagnation, what would they do?

Bagwell: Help with drug recovery, so people can work and become self-sufficient;Inskeep: Focus on getting and maintaining good jobs in the city;Garza: Wants city government to listen to the people;Dechant: Address housing issues which are almost a crisis in the south end;Naiman: Get manufacturing back on track;Kelley: Would like to see people with a more positive attitude;Piros de Carvalho: Bring in more primary jobs, not just jobs in the service sector.

Rental licensing

“We need it,” Piros de Carvalho said. Incumbents Dechant and Inskeep also spoke of the need for oversight on the condition of housing.

“Scrap the whole program,” Garza said, saying that making people pay “is not the right thing.”

The per-unit annual charge amounts to $1.66 a month for a landlord, Dechant said.

“I still disagree,” Garza said.

Naiman called the issue a “landmine.”

“Do we need more government intervention? I’m going to say probably no,” Naiman said.

Kelley is a volunteer with St. Vincent de Paul and goes into homes of those needing assistance.

“We go into homes that you probably would not let your animals live in,” Kelley said. When renters call the city to inform on unsafe conditions, the result is that the renter ends up on the street, she said.

Bagwell said the city inspection program is focusing on little things. “We really need to empower the people who are renting,” she said. She suggested a $50 flat rate rental registration fee, creating a pool of money that can help people.

Plans

Incumbents Inskeep, Piros de Carvalho, and Dechant defended the city’s plans and studies.

“You have to have a roadmap,” Inskeep said.

The city has no money to actually do any of it, his challenger Bagwell said.

It’s important to know where we’re going, said Dechant, noting that plans are updated.

Dechant’s challenger Garza said he agreed with Bagwell. First, the city must fix its money problem, Garza said. “We need to get jobs here first,” Garza said.

In the Northeast District race, Piros de Carvalho’s challengers Kelley and Naiman saw merit in having a plan or a vision, citing as examples of a lack of vision highways that bypassed Hutchinson and a landlocked Hutchinson USD 308.

“The money problem is never solved,” Kelley said.

Hiring a city manager

About 35 to 40 people attended the forum. Not present was City Manager John Deardoff, who will retire in 2020. The candidates described the qualities they would look for when hiring a city manager:

Garza: Somebody that listens to the people;Dechant: Someone able to multitask, negotiate, explain, and be responsive;Kelley: Being able to communicate and be decisive;Piros de Carvalho: Strong budgeting skills, eager to get engaged, outgoing, open-minded;Naiman: Upfront and open with the people of Hutchinson;Bagwell: A very energetic manager who can come in and flip everything upside down;Inskeep: Educated, ethical, honest.

Taxes

The narrative is that Hutchinson’s taxes “are exploding,” Piros de Carvalho said, but compared to other cities in Kansas, Hutchinson is about in the middle, she said. .

Hutchinson is much higher than Dodge City and Wichita, her challenger Naiman said.

“I’m not a numbers person,” said Kelley, running against Naiman and Piros de Carvalho. Kelley said she had not given that much thought to taxes. Paying city taxes after being annexed into the city, she said, was paying to support a city whose services she used.

If the city lowers taxes and get more businesses in, it can raise revenue, Bagwell said. “You don’t have to tax everybody to death,” she said.

You can’t cut your own throat on the revenue side, her opponent Inskeep said,

Agree

When Garza said the city has to come up with some better ideas, his opponent Dechant took umbrage.

City staff’s idea of regulating dollar stores, the rental licensing program, and the idea of modifying the width of a lane on South Main Street - all reflect that “we’ve got creative ideas going on,” Dechant said.

At other times during the forum, though, candidates said they agreed with their opponent.

Candidates generally concurred that they liked the notion of a downtown convention center, although incumbents said a developer will want the K-61 corridor. There was a consensus that the Atrium Hotel and Conference Center, 1400 N. Lorraine, was below par as a convention center.

“We have a great panel of candidates,” Inskeep said in his closing remarks.

Tuesday, Oct. 15, is the last day to register to vote in the November election. Early voting by mail will be available starting Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Winners of the Northeast District and Southeast District seats will serve four-year terms. The at-large seat is a two-year term.