Attorney Megan L. McCann, partner at the Law Office of Davis & McCann, P. A. in Dodge City has been appointed by the Ford County Commissioners to represent Ford County on the Southwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging sub-region council.

SWKAAA is a planning, coordinating, and funding agency providing services to older Kansans in the 28 counties of southwest Kansas. Sub-region council members elect representatives to serve on the SWKAAA board of directors and act in an advisory capacity for the board.

As elder law and estate planning attorneys, Davis & McCann, P. A. provides specialized legal services in the areas of estate planning, long-term care, Medicaid (advance planning and crisis planning), and special needs planning, among others.

Davis & McCann, P. A. is a member of Wealth Counsel, a national consortium of Estate Planning Attorneys.

McCann is also a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, a professional association providing education and training for professionals in the areas of elder law and special needs planning.