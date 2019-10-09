A Dodge City High School student has been arrested for allegedly making threats toward the school.

According to Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis, at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers received information regarding a possible threat.

"Officers immediately began investigating the information," Francis said in a news release. "Through the investigation officers learned that a 14-year-old male high school student made a threat to shoot up the high school and mentioned the different weapons he would use.

"He was later located at his residence where he was arrested without incident."

The case has been filed with the Ford County Attorney’s Office.

The latest arrest brings the total number of threats against Dodge City schools this year to six.

Two others were related to one of the middle schools and another took place before the start of the school year.

In August, three DCHS students were arrested after alleged threats were made, resulting in the police chief telling parents to speak with their children regarding these issues.

"The DCPD has made six arrests this school year alone for threats of school violence," Francis said. "This is a topic that we take very seriously and will continue to charge anyone who makes these types of threats."

The name of the student has not been released.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.