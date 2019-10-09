Opposition to the proposed 25-year, $29.9-million school bond issue has spurred a write-in campaign in a Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 school board race.

Larry Meadows, who applied this summer to fill a vacant seat on the school board only to see the appointment vote delayed until after the election, has launched a write-in race against Mike Apfel.

One-term incumbent Apfel is running unopposed for Position 1 – a South Hutchinson seat – on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Meadows said he had toyed with the idea of filing to run for the seat, but missed the June deadline. He was on the steering committee as the district considered a school improvement bond issue, and he saw the development of the bond issue go “horribly wrong," he said.

Meadows is conducting a “face-to-face” campaign, and he said he's “not talked to anybody who’s been in favor” of the bond issue. A few have been opposed to any bond issue, but a majority are in favor of a smaller bond issue, he said.

“We want this can to stop getting kicked down the road,” Apfel said. “We want the best for our kids now,” he said. If patrons in the past would have been a little more responsible, Apfel said, the district “wouldn’t be in the position we are now.”

“We either do something now,” Apfel said, “or we become an aging and old district with aging and old buildings.”

Two races

Four seats on the USD 309 board are on the ballot in November. The two board members who Meadows described as the “most gung-ho” for the $29.9-million bond issue are running for re-election: Jason Ontjes and Apfel.

Gordon Roth, who also was on the steering committee and wanted a smaller bond issue, filed to run for Ontjes’ at-large seat. Roth and Meadows have similar-looking campaign yard signs and are part of the group in opposition to the bond question. On Facebook, it’s called Supporters Of a Smaller Bond or SOS.

Two other incumbents are running unopposed and did not draw written-in challengers: Board President Dan Schweizer, who favored a smaller bond issue, and Valorie Garcia, who voted for the bond issue ballot.

Cost

Apfel said SOS is getting its claims wrong.

“The mill levy will probably go up 42%,” Apfel said, but the opponents are saying school property taxes will climb 45%.

The school district’s information says the impact of the bond issue on the owner of a $100,000 home in Nickerson and South Hutchinson would be a 10% and 12% increase, respectively, if the full property tax bill is considered, including taxes levied by other entities, such as the city, county, and state.

The district also says the bond issue and the anticipated state aid for the project would translate into an annual property tax increase of $163.92 for the owner of a $77,000 home.

Both sides agree calculating the tax impact is a moving target because of dropping interest rates.

“We’re doing our best to follow the interest rate,” Meadows said, “and to be as accurate as we can.”

According to the district’s bond adviser Piper Jaffray, the earlier quoted mill levy for the bond issue of 20.25 mills more likely will be at 19 mills because of interest rate changes.

The district paid off a bond issue in September, so the USD 309 bond and interest levy dropped from 3.85 mills to zero, district staff told The News. Thus, the 19 mills could be tantamount to a 15.15 mill levy increase in light of that drop, according to the district.

The district’s overall levy for real estate tax statements to be mailed in November will be 44.826 mills, down from 48.668 mills in 2018.

Meadows is a former South Hutchinson City Council member and he said a big mill levy hike by the school district will put South Hutchinson in a bind if the city hopes to raise revenues to address flood control concerns.

Meadows also thinks the district should have been spending more capital outlay funds on school building improvements. A handout from the district showed the fund’s largest balance in a decade was in 2018-2019, at nearly $2.4 million.

According to the school district, the capital outlay budget was about $1.9 million as of July. “This budget is used for vehicle purchases, technology purchases, replacing equipment, and all other maintenance and operations,” the district said. “In this past year, we have used this fund to replace lights, air conditioning units, replace carpet, paint classrooms, replace technology and a host of other important ongoing projects,” the district said.

Meadows viewed the balance as the district sitting on cash and not doing repairs. Apfel said the capital outlay fund is a reserve for the school district and can't be expected to finance the kind of upgrades contained in the bond issue.

Improvements

Increased security measures and added space are part of the bond issue that would affect all USD 309 schools. Storm shelters for Nickerson High School and South Hutchinson Elementary School are in the bond issue, too.

“How would they feel if their kid got killed because we were not proactive about this?” Apfel asked. “You’ve got to look at what the benefits are going to be,” he said.

Meadows is concerned not only by the size of the bond issue but the chance the district could consider another bond issue for more improvements within the next decade,

“I think everybody on our team agrees,” Meadows said, that “the schools need some help," but he also thinks the school board needs to change.

Meadows said he’s “very optimistic” about his write-in race. He’s volunteered at district schools and knows teachers, staff, parents, and students, he said.

“I hope I can scrape up enough money to do a mailer closer to the election,” he said.

Informational forum

The USD 309 board meeting scheduled for Monday night was canceled because of a lack of a quorum. Garcia was ill and Apfel and Brian Teichmann had told Interim Superintendent Jeanne Stroh they would be unable to attend, according to Stroh.

The district noted that an informational forum about the bond issue is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Journey Mennonite Church, 808 s. Poplar St., in South Hutchinson.