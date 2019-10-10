There is a new face with the 3i SHOW as Renee Ricke has been named the new administrative assistant.

According to the Western Kansas Manufacturers Association, sponsor of the annual 3i SHOW, Ricke will be responsible for contacting and communicating with exhibitors regarding contracting 3i SHOW space while performing other general office duties.

Ricke was general manager of the Dodge City Country Club before joining WKMA, bringing with her 15 years of bookkeeping and accounting experience.

Ricke has been a lifelong resident of Kansas and grew up farming and ranching with her family.

Since 1953, the 3i SHOW has been promoting industry, implements, irrigation and manufacturing in western Kansas.

The 66th annual 3i SHOW will be held March 19-21, 2020, at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City.

For more information, visit www.3ishow.com or contact WKMA toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082, or like the 3i SHOW Facebook Page or follow it on Twitter.

