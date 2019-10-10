During the Dodge City Commission meeting Monday, commissioners approved taxable industrial revenue bonds for Nor-Am Cold Storage to build a facility in Dodge City.

According to city officials, the cold storage revenue bonds would be for $27 million for a facility to be located at 2101 E. Trail St.

"Nor-Am is a cold storage refrigeration company looking to bring 148,000-square foot building to Dodge City," Dodge City/Ford County Economic Development director Joann Knight said. "The company is looking to invest $35 million into the community, $27 million being commercial real estate.

"They are also looking at creating 90 jobs over the first three years."

A review committee was put together in September, according to Knight, to put together the property tax exemption request.

The industrial revenue bonds would allow for sales tax exemption on the cost of the construction materials and a prorated property tax exemption for 10 years.

According to Commissioner Kent Smoll, industrial revenue bonds are not backed by the city and will be the business's responsibility.

Nor-Am Cold Storage was started in 1999 in Iowa by Greg Brandt and his family.

The company started with 12 employees and one facility, according to its website.

Twenty years later, Nor-Am has locations in four states with 10 facilities and nearly 300 employees.

Nor-Am provides services and temperature-controlled storage of USDA-inspected cold storage, dry storage, blast freezing, case picking, kitting programs and export services, as well as Pro-Visions packaging.

"We are a public cold storage facility that operates freezers," Nor-Am vice president of operations Scott Albers said. "We offer freezing, boxing and storing for our customers.

"We are excited to be here. We are a family-owned and operated company and our goal is to build a first-class facility that not only we are proud of but the city of Dodge City will be proud of."

According to Albers, Tippman Innovation out of Indiana is the general contractor for the project.

Tippman specializes in construction of cold storage facility warehouses.

"Technology that we will bring to Dodge City will be the best in our industry," Albers said.

The resolution for industrial revenue bonds for Nor-Am passed unanimously, with the city commissioners voting 5-0.

According to Dodge City manager Cherise Tieben, the next step for Nor-Am will be to obtain further required permits and city requirements before beginning construction, as well as an interlocal agreement with Ford County yet to be finalized.

