A man was taken into custody following reports of robberies in Leavenworth and Platte City, Missouri, and a police pursuit, according to law enforcement officials.

Three other people got away following the pursuit, which ended Tuesday night in Leavenworth, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Nicodemus said officers in Leavenworth first received a report of an armed robbery at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Third Street.

Two men reportedly got out of a Chrysler PT Cruiser and approached the victim, a 25-year-old Leavenworth man. The two suspects, who were armed with handguns, demanded property from the victim.

“The victim gave up his cell phone,” Nicodemus said.

The two suspects returned to their vehicle and left. But they returned, and one of them reportedly fired several shots at a 24-year-old Leavenworth woman who also was at the scene.

Nicodemus said the Leavenworth Police Department later learned of a robbery in Platte City, Missouri, that involved a vehicle that matched the description of the one used during the Leavenworth incident.

The Platte City robbery was reported at 9:15 p.m. at an apartment complex on O’Rourke Drive.

Platte City Police Chief Joe Wellington said armed suspects reportedly took personal property from the victim. No shots were fired during the incident.

A deputy from the Platte County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office later pursued the suspects’ vehicle on Missouri 92 Highway. The deputy discontinued the pursuit when the vehicle entered Kansas, according to Maj. Erik Holland of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicodemus said Leavenworth officers began pursuing the vehicle after it had crossed the Centennial Bridge into Leavenworth.

The suspects’ vehicle traveled west on Metropolitan Avenue and turned south on Ninth Street. The vehicle then turned west on Kickapoo Street and then south on 10th Street. The vehicle eventually turned east onto Gatewood Street.

“Four occupants in the car bailed out at Pin Oak Street and Gatewood,” Nicodemus said.

The vehicle continued to travel until it ran into a chain link fence.

Officers chased after the suspects. One of the suspects reportedly was found hiding at an apartment complex. Police believe the 19-year-old Leavenworth man had been driving the vehicle that was pursued by officers.

Nicodemus said the suspect was in possession of a handgun. Police also recovered the cell phone that reportedly was taken during the Leavenworth robbery as well as a phone that is believed to have been taken during the Platte City, Missouri, incident.

The suspect was arrested for allegations of aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, obstruction and possession of stolen property.

Nicodemus said police searched for the other three suspects but were unable to locate them.

