Brenda Smith, CIC of Assurance Partners, was recently recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC), a leading national insurance professional organization.

Smith was awarded a certificate marking more than 25 years of participation as a designated CIC, which requires annual completion of advanced education and training. As additional recognition for this service and achievement, she was granted the status of "Tenured CIC" by the society.

Smith's ongoing allegiance and support of the CIC program is a testament to the value she places on "real world" education and customer satisfaction, according to a news release.

"Your clients, associates, and the insurance profession as a whole continue to benefit from such dedication," said William T. Hold, president of the Society of CIC.

The CIC program is nationally recognized as the premier continuing education program for insurance professionals, with programs offered in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the Society of CIC is a not-for-profit organization and the founding program of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.