Col. Herman T. Jones, superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, announced that Lt. Bruce Hyman has been promoted to captain and will now oversee Troop C.

Hyman joined the patrol in June 1987 and was assigned to field duties in Ellsworth.

In 1998, he was promoted to master trooper, and later to sergeant as a public resource officer in 1999. In 2001, Hyman was promoted to lieutenant. In addition, he served on the patrol’s Special Response Team and was a firearms instructor and rangemaster. Hyman began his law enforcement career in 1982 with the Beloit Police Department until 1985. He later moved to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department until 1987.

Hyman is a native of Beloit and a graduate of Beloit Junior and Senior High School. During his time with the patrol, he received the KACP Bronze Award for Lifesaving for his efforts in administering CPR to an individual who had a heart attack. He is a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and Sons of the American Legion. In his free time, he enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time with family.