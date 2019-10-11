The Dodge City girls golf team finished their league schedule at Great Bend on Tuesday.

The team finished fourth led by Ashlyn Armstrong who shot a 96, finishing 6th individually.

Other scores were Reanna Konrade 105, Ella Friess 110, Tiley Fry 111, Valeria Aguirre 122 and Camila Gonzalez 132.

The lady demons finished 4th in the overall league standings. Armstrong and Friess both were selected to the honorable mention all-league team.

Monday the team will complete in the Regional at McDonald Golf Course in Wichita.