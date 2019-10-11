Jennifer Tindall, 49, has been arrested and charged with four counts of narcotics infractions.

According to Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr, Tindall was arrested Monday after a drug investigation was concluded in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue in Dodge City.

The arrest, according to Carr, was made because of items of drug activity being located and seized as a result of a search warrant.

According to Assistant Ford County Attorney James Crux, Tindall faces one count of possession of methamphetamine, which is a severity level 5 drug felony and is punishable from between 10 months to 42 months in prison and a possible fine of up to $100,000; one count of possession of morphine, which is a severity level 5 drug felony punishable from between 10 months to 42 months in prison and a possible fine of up to $100,000; one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, which is a severity level 5 drug felony punishable from between 10 months to 42 months in prison and a possible fine of up to $100,000; and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, which is a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a possible fine of up to $1,000.

