United Wireless Arena and Dodge City Sports Commission will be hosting the Kansas State High School Activities Association class 1A and 2A State Volleyball Championships.

The championships will be held Nov. 1-2.

According to sports commission chairman Paul Lewis, United Wireless Arena was chosen as the host site after presenting a great venue for the 2019 KSHSAA 1A State Basketball tournament in March.

"We are extremely excited to be able to continue working with KSHSAA and will strive to produce the best event Dodge City can offer," Lewis said in a news release. "We look forward to showing everyone the great facilities we have at UWA and hope they enjoy their time in Dodge."

There will be eight 1A and eight 2A teams playing in two sessions each day with the 1A tournament beginning pool play Friday morning and 2A beginning Friday afternoon on Nov. 1.

The championship matches will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, in the same format.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries about possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.