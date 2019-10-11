HOISINGTON — The Hesston High School volleyball team claimed a pair of wins Thursday in non-league play at Hoisington.

Hesston downed Southeast of Saline 25-14, 25-13; and Beloit 16-25, 25-22, 25-19.

Beloit was ranked second in the Class 3A coaches poll and beat Hesston in the state third-place match last season. The Swathers were ranked fifth.

“We had a good night, especially bouncing back after a disappointing first set against Beloit,” Hesston coach Jason Peters said. “We were able to play some of our best volleyball of the season against a very strong Beloit team. Our blocking was much improved, and our serving was effective, which led to a number of out-of-system situations and helped us run a quick tempo on offense that led to a lot of kills. This was a great step forward for us and we hope to continue that success with several more tough matches coming up in the next week.”

Beloit fell to 30-3, while Hesston is 18-4. Hesston plays Saturday at the Council Grove Invitational, facing Jefferson West, Clay Center and Wamego in pool play.

Hesston plays Tuesday at Pratt with Smoky Valley to close out Central Kansas League play.

JV — Southeast of Saline def. Hesston 3 25-13, 25-15; Beloit def. Hesston 2 25-19, 25-16.