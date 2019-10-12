BROOKVILLE — Ell-Saline needed a late touchdown in its district opener on Friday night against Republic County.

With 52 seconds left in the game, T.J. Morrical found Keenan Drees for a 45-yard score that gave the Cardinals a 36-30 victory over the Buffaloes.

In the first quarter, Kaleb Takington's 5-yard run got the scoring starting for Republic Co. Ell-Saline knotted things up with a Sawyer Kramer 41-yard run.

The Buffaloes regained the lead early in the second period with a Jared Baxa 1-yard run.

Trailing by one late in the quarter, the Cardinals got a 50-yard punt return for a score by Luke Parks giving them a one-point advantage at half time.

Ell-Saline increased its lead on its first possession of the second half with a 42-yard run from Drees.

Baxa scored his second 1-yard score, along with a 2-point conversion by Nevan Benyshek tied the game at 22.

Ell-Saline regained the lead with a 19-yard pass from Morrical to Owen Bradley with 8:00 to play.

Baxa scored his third score and added a 2-point conversion to give the Buffaloes a 30-29 lead with 1:43 left.

That then set up the game-winning drive for the Cardinals.

Morrical was 9-of-16 for 135 yards and two scores. Kramer was Ell-Saline's leading rusher with 76 yards on six touches and a touchdown. Morrical's leading receiver was Drees, who hauled in two catches for 63 yards and the game-winning score.

Baxa had a game-high 183 yard rushing for the Buffaloes.

Ell-Saline improved to 5-1 and will travel to Sacred Heart, while Republic County dropped to 0-6 and will host Smith Center.