New single-family home 17 Kisiwa Ct., $180,000, Freund Investment Inc.

New 25x23 carport attached to the rear of the house. 116 E Carpenter St., $3,000, Jaquez, Carla Arizbeth

Siding 417 S William St., $700, Thiel. Tara

Kitchen remodel 4602 N Apricot Ln., $32,927, Busenbark, Dan

Tear-off & reroof 2510 N Apple Ln., $4,300, Flory Roofing & Construction

Kitchen remodel 100 W 24th Ave., $24,140, Miller Homebuilders Inc.

Tear off & reroof 317 W 12th Ave., $10,000, Ark Valley Inc.

Reroof garage 315 W 8th Ave., $2,000, Buck Roofing Inc.

Replace porch 1108 E 10th Ave., $3,905, Engelland Construction

Replace windows 8 Hilltop Dr., $2,000, Rock Consolidated LLC

Replace siding on gable 506 W 36th B, $2,000, Rock Consolidated LLC

Tear-off & reroof 9 Cherokee Ln, $5,320, DH Home Improvement

Reroof 705 Cole Ave., $1,647, DH Home Improvement

Reroof 414 E Bigger St., $9,000, Buck Roofing Inc.

Tear-off & reroof 107 E Osborne St., $6,540, Hershberger Contracting Inc.

Roof, front porch and interior remodel. 926 E Avenue A, $16,500, Lynch, Richard D.

Tear-off & reroof 423 E 11th Ave., $3,500, Cozy Flats LLC

Tear-off & reroof (garage) 115 E 11th Ave., $500, Cozy Flats LLC

Demolish garage 1526 E 2nd Ave., $ - , Justin Hargis

Addition of Student Union & interior remodel on two floors 1300 N Plum St., $5,252,300, Harman Huffman Construction Group Inc.

Suite D interior finish for office space 517 E 30th Ave. Ste. D., $249,000, Crossland Construction Company

Replace siding, soffitt & fascia (Bldgs 6, 9 & 10) 3200 Garden Grove Pkwy., $45,000, DH Home Improvement

Sprinkler installation and repair 2506 E 14th Ave., $77,000, Pryor Automatic Fire Sprinkler Inc.