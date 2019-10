The Dodge City High School girls golf team qualified for the State tournament by finishing third at the regional tournament held at McDonald Park Golf Course in Wichita on Monday.

Leading the lady demons were Ashlyn Armstrong 104, and Tiley Fry 105.

Other scores were Ella Friess 114, Valeria Aguirre 118, Reanna Konrade 119, and Cassidy Bockelman 127.

The State tournament will be held at Carey Park Golf Course on Monday and Tuesday of next week.